Marzener Green
1936 - 2020
Born on December 7, 1936 in Lee County, South Carolina. Departed this life September 3, 2020. Marzener and David Green moved to Baltimore City. Years later, David and Marzener Green formed David Green & Associates, Inc., a utility construction company - the largest minority utility company in the 1980s. In early 1980s, Marzener was ordained as a Minister and Elder in Baltimore City. Much later, Marzaner formed A&R Cleaners, Inc., a construction and janitorial company. A&R Cleaners, Inc. was the first female minority-owned company to manage all Baltimore City markets. A&R Cleaners, Inc. also performed construction on the light rail and some rehabilitation of HUD-owned. Viewing will take place at March Funeral Home - West, 4300 Wabash Ave, on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 2pm-4pm. Homegoing Services will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Holy Church, 2901 Joseph Ave, Baltimore, MD. Wake will begin at 10am, Homegoing Services will begin at 10:30am. Professional Services entrusted to March Funeral Home - West.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
March Funeral Homes
SEP
15
Wake
10:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Holy Church
SEP
15
Service
10:30 AM
Mt. Sinai Holy Church
