Mathilda Bohlen

On August 25, 2020, Mathilda S. Bohlen (nee Krannebitter) passed away; beloved wife of the late John Henry Bohlen, Jr.: devoted mother of John Bohlen and his wife Nancy, Ronald Bohlen and Donald Bohlen; loving grandmother of Jon Bohlen; devoted daughter of the late Karl and Gertrude Krannebitter; dear sister of Edward Krannebitter, Trudy Hirsch and the late Joseph Krannebitter, Katherine Granruth and Albert Krannebitter; also survived by several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00am. www. Lassahnfuneralhomes.com