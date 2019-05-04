|
On May 2, 2019, Mathilde "Tillie" G. Hagen, beloved wife of the late John Hagen; devoted mother of Paul Hagen (Bonnie), David Hagen (Libby), Jena Hall Hagen (the late Ed Hall) and James Hagen (Patty); adoring grandmother of Emily, Christina and the late James Hagen Jr.; dear sister of George Wiedenbauer (Eleanor) and the late Marie Tommey and Fred Wiedenbauer. Also survived by nieces and a nephew.The family will receive friends on Monday, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City and on Tuesday 9:30am at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00am. Interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 4 to May 5, 2019