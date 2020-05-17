Matilda Cavallaro Mitchell
Matilda R. Cavallaro Mitchell, 90 of Baltimore, MD died on May 9th 2020 at Madonna Heritage Assisted Living Home. Matilda (Tillie) loved making ceramics, playing bingo and going on casino trips. She was predeceased by her brothers Alfred and Louis, and her sister Rose. She is survived by her husband (of 66 years as of May 1st) David Mitchell Jr, her daughter Debbie Ohl and husband Albert Ohl, her son David Mitchell III and wife Sherry Mitchell, her grandson David Mitchell IV, her step-grandchildren Katelyn Moyer and William Warner, her sisters Mary and Connie and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Matilda's memory to: Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
