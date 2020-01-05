|
On January 3, 2019 Matilda Grace Pfeifer (nee: Mackie), beloved wife of the late John Louis Pfeifer. Devoted mother of John D. Pfeifer. Dear sister of the late Rae L. Jones. Aunt of Joyce Glock and her husband Wilmer; great aunt of Erin and David Glock; Loving grandmother of Gregory M. Simmons and his wife Heidi, and Timothy J. Simmons and his wife Laura. Great-grandmother of Justin, Kaitlin, Kathrin, Julia Ann and Joanna.
Visitation Monday 3-7 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Services Tuesday 11 am. Interment Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory to for Research of Juvenile Ankylosing Spondylitis.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020