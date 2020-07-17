1/
Matthew Borchers
Unexpectedly on July 11, 2020, Matthew Daniel Borchers passed away. Husband of Caraline Borchers; beloved son of Ann and Wayne Borchers; cherished father of Kayleigh Kohler and Kadence Anders; dear brother of Allison Halligan and her husband Timothy; loving grandson of Jack Borchers. Also survived by many other loving family and friends.

Funeral Service will be private. Please consider making a donation in Matthew's name to BARCS, https://barcs.org/donate/tribute/

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 17, 2020.
