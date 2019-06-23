Matthew Carl Butta, 86, died suddenly on June 8, 2019 at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, Banning, CA. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on March 24, 1933 to parents Matthew Caspar Butta and Mary (Mayme) Catharine Spohr Butta. He attended Mount St. Joseph's High School, graduating in 1951 as "top musician" in the school's band. An avid trumpeter, he played with Gene Bonner's orchestra for a number of years and was a proud member of the Baltimore Colts marching band. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Loyola College in 1955 and, after service in the U.S. Army, attended UCLA Law School where he was on the law review, obtained his Juris Doctor degree, and was admitted to the bar in 1963. Mr. Butta's legal career was in Los Angeles as Corporate Counsel for Buckeye Realty. He traveled extensively after retirement, both domestically and internationally, always returning to Southern California. He is survived by his sister, Mary Jeanne Butta Eichelman of Baltimore, and two nieces and a nephew: Martin Matthew Eichelman of Queen Anne, MD; Nancy Eichelman Handy of Oakton, VA; and Leslie Eichelman Baumgardner of Ellicott City. MD. Memorial services will be in Baltimore. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary