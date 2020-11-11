1/1
Matthew C. Wiggan
Matthew C. Wiggan of Abingdon, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 with his family by his side, following a long, hard battle against colorectal cancer. Born September 2, 1983 in New York, he moved with his family to Maryland in 1992. He graduated from Edgewood High School 2001; Harford Community College 2004 and Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa 2009. He is survived by his parents, Jill and Anthony Wiggan, his sister Samantha and fiance, Kirt, paternal grandmother, Adeline Wiggan and many family and friends. He was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Doris Collins, and paternal grandfather Oswald Wiggan. He was a gifted artist, loved sports, especially basketball, and spending time with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society in his honor at www.cancer.org/donate or mailed to ACS/Colorectal Cancer Research, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences can be sent to jwawiggan@outlook.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
