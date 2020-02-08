|
Matthew Charles Ciany entered eternal rest peacefully, on February 3, 2020, after suffering from complications due to dementia. Born in 1925 to Charles and Lillian Ciany; beloved husband of Emily Rachel for 69 years; devoted father of Charles & wife Toni, Gary & wife Kathy, Brian, Anne Marie, and predeceased daughter Deborah Gavazzi; loving grandfather to nine, and great-grandfather to five: beloved brother to Artie, Mildred Campbell, and predeceased sister Philomena Trancucci; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Matthew honorably served his country in the Navy during WW II, before obtaining a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University that led to an illustrious 35 year career as a hardware engineer at Westinghouse, from which he retired in 1991. He was an avid sports fan, coaching little league for his sons, while steadfastly maintaining his devotion to the NY Yankees & Baltimore Colts in his earlier years, then the Baltimore Orioles & Ravens during his later years. His favorite pastime during retirement was spending time with his wife at the casino.
"Matty" was the consummate family man, a truly exceptional Dad who worked hard to provide a comfortable home for his family, always there to lend a helping hand, listen attentively, and provide encouragement and guidance. He served as a shining example, teaching his children the priceless value of integrity and selfless sacrifice for others. He leaves a lasting legacy to those who loved him.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, February 10th, at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W, (at Crain Hwy) in Glen Burnie, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 11th, at 11:30 AM, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Severn, MD. Internment at Glen Haven Memorial Park.
