Unexpectedly, on Monday, January 20, 2020 Matthew David Salamone, age 30 of Perry Hall, MD. Beloved son of S. Donald and Kathy M. (nee Sturm) Salamone; loving brother of Brian L., Kevin D. (wife, Lauren R.) and Jonathan J. Salamone; cherished uncle of Hunter S. and Ace D. Salamone. Also survived by aunt, B. Sharon Farone and her family. Preceded in death by grandparents, John J. and Virginia B. Sturm, Dr. Louis R. and Lydia A. Salamone, uncle, John J. Strum, II, and great aunt, Theresa I. Salamone.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, January 23 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 101 Church Rd., Cockeysville, MD 21030 beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020