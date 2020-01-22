Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew SALAMONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew David SALAMONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew David SALAMONE Notice
Unexpectedly, on Monday, January 20, 2020 Matthew David Salamone, age 30 of Perry Hall, MD. Beloved son of S. Donald and Kathy M. (nee Sturm) Salamone; loving brother of Brian L., Kevin D. (wife, Lauren R.) and Jonathan J. Salamone; cherished uncle of Hunter S. and Ace D. Salamone. Also survived by aunt, B. Sharon Farone and her family. Preceded in death by grandparents, John J. and Virginia B. Sturm, Dr. Louis R. and Lydia A. Salamone, uncle, John J. Strum, II, and great aunt, Theresa I. Salamone.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, January 23 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 101 Church Rd., Cockeysville, MD 21030 beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -