Matthew Robert Early, Jr., 19 of Laurel, MD entered into eternal rest on April 13th, 2019. Matthew was born on March 16, 2000, the beloved son of Tamara Largent-Early, of Laurel and Matthew Robert Early, Sr. of Silver Spring, MD, cherished brother of Elizabeth and Michael Early. He is survived by his grandmothers Patricia Largent and Elizabeth Early, auntTina Largent, uncle David Early and aunt Nadine Early. He was preceded in death by his late grandparents, Robert and Jane Early, and Raymond Largent. Matthew will be fondly remembered by his girlfriend and by many friends and extended family. Matthew was a graduate of St. Mary of the Mills School (2014), and Reservoir High School (2018). He was a freshman majoring in IT/Cybersecurity at Towson University. He also worked as a customer service representative for the Convention Store. Matthew played baseball for the Reservoir Gators. He loved fishing, sports cars and his dog RayRay. He was a bright and loving young man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Visitation will be on Saturday, April 27th at St. Mary of the Mills Church, 114 St. Mary's Place, Laurel, MD at 9:30 am, with a funeral Mass immediately following. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary