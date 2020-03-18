|
Matthew G. Golczewski, age 25, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away after a short illness on March 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Towson, Maryland, he was the son of Gregory and Nancy (Stovicek) Golczewski. Matt was a 2012 graduate of Patterson Mill High School where he was a member of the baseball, basketball and soccer teams. In 2017, he graduated with honors from Towson University with a double major in Finance and Economics and was also a four-year member of the Towson Tigers baseball team. Towson Baseball recently established the Matt Golczewski Award for Pitching Staff Member of the Year, which will be given to the pitcher who most embodies the traits that Matt exhibited: courage, passion, selflessness, toughness, intelligence, and investment in the team and his teammates. After college, Matt worked for J.P. Morgan Chase in Delaware as a financial analyst and recently passed Level I of the CFA exam.
In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by his sisters, Lindsey and Lauren; brother, Daniel; girlfriend, Bayleigh Fobes; grandparents Ruth Stovicek and Walter & Marie Golczewski. He is also survived by his aunt, Allison (Golczewski) Passante; uncles, Walt Golczewski, John Stovicek and Kevin Passante; cousins, Nicholas, Julia, and Alex Passante, Emma and Sarah Stovicek; and many loving friends and teammates who will miss him always.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth Stovicek.
A Memorial Service is tentatively planned for May 2, 2020, Matt's 26th birthday, at Mountain Christian Church. All schedule changes and updates will be listed at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
It is essential to many that Matt's legacy continues, so his family has established a non-profit organization to support causes close to Matt's heart in the spirit of the life he lived. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Matt Golczewski Memorial Fund, Inc. which will provide funding for scholarships or support for Matt's baseball teams, cancer research, and mental health activism. Contributions may be sent to the Matt Golczewski Memorial Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 159, Abingdon, MD 21009-9998, or through Venmo to @MattGMemorialFund. A website (mattgmemorialfund.org) for the foundation is in progress, which will provide more details of future activities. Please check back for updates.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020