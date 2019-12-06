|
|
Matt, beloved husband and best friend to Kim, father to Emily and Jackson, bonus dad to Tristan, Zachary, and Quentin passed away suddenly on October 23rd, 2019. He leaves behind parents, Nancy & Bill Petty, Brother Jason Houff, his wife Erin, and niece Charlotte.
Matt had an infectious smile and was a true gentle giant. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, his fur babies, Waffles and Cupcake request donations be made to the Humane Society.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019