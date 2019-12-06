Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Houff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Houff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Houff Notice
Matt, beloved husband and best friend to Kim, father to Emily and Jackson, bonus dad to Tristan, Zachary, and Quentin passed away suddenly on October 23rd, 2019. He leaves behind parents, Nancy & Bill Petty, Brother Jason Houff, his wife Erin, and niece Charlotte.

Matt had an infectious smile and was a true gentle giant. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, his fur babies, Waffles and Cupcake request donations be made to the Humane Society.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -