Matthew Paul Neumayer, 40, passed away of an apparent heart attack on February 11, 2019. Matthew was the loving son of Paul and Carol Neumayer of Baltimore, and the loving brother of Carrie Neumayer, of Washington, DC. He was a 1996 graduate of Loyola Blakefield High School, where he was four time "Math Student of the Year," recipient of both The Doctor Ford Loker Award and The Troy Vance Scholarship, and co-captain of the 1995-96 Loyola basketball team. In 2000, Matthew graduated Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a BS in accounting and mathematics from Washington and Lee University. While at W&L, Matthew was the "Accounting Student of the Year" and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. A CPA, Matthew's most recent role was as Vice President of Accounting at TridentUSA Health Services, in Sparks, Maryland. An avid Orioles fan, Matthew was often seen at Camden Yards or walking Federal Hill with his beloved dog, Layla. Matthew's gentle spirit, compassion, and good humor will be missed by all with whom he came in contact. Matthew is survived by his parents and sister, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Sunday, February 17th from 1 to 4 PM. Please omit flowers. Instead, contributions to the Maryland SPCA would be appreciated. These contributions can be made via www.mdspca.org\tribute. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary