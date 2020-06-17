Matthew W. "Buzz" Platt, Jr., born in Baltimore City, Maryland on January 10, 1935, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 85 years old. He was a resident of Chestnut Hill Cove in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.
Buzz grew up in the Irvington neighborhood in Baltimore City with his sister Angela Mae (Marshall) and parents Mary Evelyn and Matthew Platt, Sr. He went to St. Benedicts Catholic School and graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. He was involved in youth football nearly all his life, as a player he quarterbacked two well-known Baltimore clubs – Wilkens AC and Arbutus. Later as a coach, he led the Anne Arundel Gridiron Club to ten championships in thirteen years. He was also the athletic director for that group for 16 years, and co-founder and president of the Anne Arundel County Youth Football Association from 1968-1984. Appointed to the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board by Bob Paschal and James Lighthizer, he served 16 years 1975-1990. He was also the first recipient of the Neil Swanson Award for Sportsmanship from the Baltimore Sun, named after its sports editor. He was also first to receive an award (in 1981) from the Annapolis Touchdown Club for his contributions to youth football. In 1982 the Governor's Fitness Award, in 1991 the Ron Blake Outstanding Volunteer Award, and in 2015 the County Executive's Award. He also has an award named in his honor given to one player at the Anne Arundel 13U championship games each year, the Buzz Platt Sportsmanship Award. Professionally, he had a successful career in managing major construction projects for over four decades including as Vice President and Controller of A.J. Ellis Construction Company.
With his wife Beatrice, whom he married in 1954, he raised his own "football team" and was the devoted father of Matthew "Buzzy" Platt, Jr. of Glen Burnie, Linda A. Fitzhenry of Glen Burnie, Pamela L. Platt of Germantown, Kenneth G. Platt of Pasadena, Kathleen M. Platt of Pasadena and the late Michael J. Platt and Mark A. Platt. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Nicholaus Kipke, Courtney Miller, Brianne Miller, Anna Snowden, Millard Snowden, Heather Clay, Patrick Fitzhenry, Jr, Marygrace Fitzhenry, Max Platt, and Dawson Combs, and 12 great grandchildren. When recently asked what he believed his greatest accomplishment in life was he said, "I was a good father," and that is his legacy.
Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A graveside service and military honors will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 12 Noon at Meadowridge Memorial Park. The family will hold a memorial service to honor his life at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.