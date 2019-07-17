Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiss United Methodist Church
8700 Harford Rd
Parkville, MD 21234
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hiss United Methodist Church
Parkville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Wiley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Wiley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Wiley Notice
Matthew D. Wiley was with family when he passed away on July 8, 2019. He was a beloved son of Phyllis L. (Stein) and the late Donald A. Wiley of Baltimore, MD. In addition to his mother, Matt is survived by five siblings and their spouses, Timothy Wiley, Mark and Nina Wiley, Cynthia and Thomas Bruun, Jennifer and John Roach, and Rebecca and Keith Ladeau. He was a fun loving uncle to seven nieces and nephews, one great nephew, and one great niece. Matt received a bachelors degree from Auburn University and an MBA from the University of Baltimore. He was an avid fan of the Ravens and Orioles. There will be a memorial service at Hiss United Methodist Church in Parkville, MD on Friday, August 9 at 11am with a luncheon to follow. Donations can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.