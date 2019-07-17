|
Matthew D. Wiley was with family when he passed away on July 8, 2019. He was a beloved son of Phyllis L. (Stein) and the late Donald A. Wiley of Baltimore, MD. In addition to his mother, Matt is survived by five siblings and their spouses, Timothy Wiley, Mark and Nina Wiley, Cynthia and Thomas Bruun, Jennifer and John Roach, and Rebecca and Keith Ladeau. He was a fun loving uncle to seven nieces and nephews, one great nephew, and one great niece. Matt received a bachelors degree from Auburn University and an MBA from the University of Baltimore. He was an avid fan of the Ravens and Orioles. There will be a memorial service at Hiss United Methodist Church in Parkville, MD on Friday, August 9 at 11am with a luncheon to follow. Donations can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019