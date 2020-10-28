1/1
Mattie L. Evans
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on December 25, 1932, Mattie was the eldest of eight children of Rev. Henry L. Warsaw and Margaret (Oliver) Warsaw Dargan. She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers: H.L. "Lonnie" Warsaw Jr. and Henry W. Warsaw and her husband, Pate Evans Jr., a World War II and Korean War Medal recipient and ordinance instructor at APG, MD. Her surviving siblings are: Mary L. Johnson Capers, LTC (Ret) Frederick D. Warsaw (Janette), Marjorie Wingate (Dr. James), Betty J. Warsaw, Ervin Joel Dargan (Nancy). After her husband's death, she raised their 5 children in Aberdeen: Teresa M. Jones (Gary), Ronald N. Evans (Princess), Adrienne M. Evans-Quickley (Rev. Dr. William), Tyrone E. Evans, Evetta-DiRee P. McGuire (Derrick) and her nieces, Timilia Johnson and Alicia Singleton (Martin). She affectionately called her Aberdeen homestead "the half-way house" as she opened her doors and made room to host family, friends and neighbors. Mattie believed in taking care of family and supported a myriad of performances and events for her 5 children, 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, siblings, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Mattie used all of her time, talents and life to sew, cook, drive, clean, style hair, babysit, educate and anything she could to help others. Mattie was a retired teacher's aide in the Harford County School System. She was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church (HdG/Aberdeen, MD) where she served as the Secretary for the Pastor's Aide and as a member of the Hospitality/Kitchen Committee for bereaved families for quite a few years. She was devoted to many Civic and Community tasks and was instrumental in securing infrastructure improvements in her Perryman neighborhood. Her memberships in the Aberdeen Golden Age Club, Gold Star Wives Club and the Society of Military Widows were other avenues of service.

She transitioned on Sunday, October 18, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family. Services will be virtual; See Joseph H. Brown Funeral Home for details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
JOSEPH H. BROWN JR. FUNERAL HOME P.A.
2140 N FULTON AVE
Baltimore, MD 21217
(410) 383-2700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved