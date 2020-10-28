Born on December 25, 1932, Mattie was the eldest of eight children of Rev. Henry L. Warsaw and Margaret (Oliver) Warsaw Dargan. She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers: H.L. "Lonnie" Warsaw Jr. and Henry W. Warsaw and her husband, Pate Evans Jr., a World War II and Korean War Medal recipient and ordinance instructor at APG, MD. Her surviving siblings are: Mary L. Johnson Capers, LTC (Ret) Frederick D. Warsaw (Janette), Marjorie Wingate (Dr. James), Betty J. Warsaw, Ervin Joel Dargan (Nancy). After her husband's death, she raised their 5 children in Aberdeen: Teresa M. Jones (Gary), Ronald N. Evans (Princess), Adrienne M. Evans-Quickley (Rev. Dr. William), Tyrone E. Evans, Evetta-DiRee P. McGuire (Derrick) and her nieces, Timilia Johnson and Alicia Singleton (Martin). She affectionately called her Aberdeen homestead "the half-way house" as she opened her doors and made room to host family, friends and neighbors. Mattie believed in taking care of family and supported a myriad of performances and events for her 5 children, 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, siblings, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.



Mattie used all of her time, talents and life to sew, cook, drive, clean, style hair, babysit, educate and anything she could to help others. Mattie was a retired teacher's aide in the Harford County School System. She was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church (HdG/Aberdeen, MD) where she served as the Secretary for the Pastor's Aide and as a member of the Hospitality/Kitchen Committee for bereaved families for quite a few years. She was devoted to many Civic and Community tasks and was instrumental in securing infrastructure improvements in her Perryman neighborhood. Her memberships in the Aberdeen Golden Age Club, Gold Star Wives Club and the Society of Military Widows were other avenues of service.



She transitioned on Sunday, October 18, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family. Services will be virtual; See Joseph H. Brown Funeral Home for details.



Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.