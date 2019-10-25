|
|
Mattie R. DiCarlo, age 96, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. She was the wife of the late Carmen DiCarlo. They shared 65 years of marriage together prior to his death.
Mattie was born on October 1, 1923 in Morgantown, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Harry Gordon and Nina Hazel (Church) Rosier. Mrs. DiCarlo was a graduate of Morgantown High School and attended one year at West Virginia University. She worked for the C&P Telephone Company in Morgantown, West Virginia for 9 years, and then worked for many years in the banking industry as a teller and in later years as a retirement plan administrator. She also worked for H&R Block income tax service, Mattie loved spending time with her grandchildren, sewing, spending summers in Rehoboth Beach and winters in Sarasota, Florida.
She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca D. Stewart and her husband, Bob, of Delta, Pennsylvania; and a son, David N. DiCarlo and his wife, Susan, of Bel Air, Maryland. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Laura DiCarlo, Kristen Stewart, Benjamin Stewart, Kathleen DiCarlo and Carmen DiCarlo; and several loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brothers, Harry Lester and George William Rosier; and sister, Nina Margaret Ashworth.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, November 2 at the funeral home at 11:30 am.
Those who desire may make a donation to Bel Air United Methodist Church, 21 Linwood Avenue, Bel Air, Maryland 21014 or - Maryland 217 E. Redwood Street, 23rd Floor, Baltimore, Maryland 21201.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2019