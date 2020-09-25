1/1
Maude Elizabeth Taylor
Maude Elizabeth Taylor, age 92, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on September 23, 2020 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Born in Joppa, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William Daniel Reuben Driver and Mary Cathleen (Morgan) Driver and wife of the late William Edward Taylor. Mrs. Taylor was a lifelong resident of Harford County.

Maude is survived by her two daughters, Mary Clare Jones and Myrna Edzik; three sons, Tony, Joe, and Don Taylor; stepdaughter, Trish Davis; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2–4 & 6– 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 28 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Fallston, Maryland at 10:30 am. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Paul Wingate, Caleb Bratton, Eddie Jones, Tom, Dan and Jacob Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Send Flowers
