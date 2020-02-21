|
Maudine B. Allen of Aberdeen died Saturday, February 15 at Harford Memorial Hospital. She was 85.
Born in Russellville, SC she was the daughter of the late Richard and Eliza (Howell) Brown
A military wife and homemaker, Mrs. Brown enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by her children, Monique Allen of Aberdeen, Mona Allen of Aberdeen, Mike Allen of Newark, DE and George Allen of Aberdeen; brothers, Wallace Brown of PA, Frank Brown of SC, Ernest Brown of SC and James Brown of SC. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings, Carroll Brown, Lewis Brown and Lula Mae Dasher.
A visitation will on Friday, February 21 from 10:30am to12:00pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will begin at 12:00pm. Interment will be at St. James Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020