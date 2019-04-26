Home

On April 19, 2019 M. Joann Holland beloved wife of Richard S. Holland; devoted mother of of Melinda M. Zimmerman, Alan S. Zimmerman, Scott E. Zimmerman, and Meredith S. Zimmerman; loving stepmother of Andrew Holland and Karen Holland Steinberg; she is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Charlestown Retirement Community 717 Maiden Choice Lane Catonsville, MD 21228. Please omit flowers. The family requests contributions to Hunting Ridge Presbyterian Church or St Mary's College of Maryland. Arrangements entrusted to Marzullo Funeral Chapel, P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
