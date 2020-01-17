|
|
Beloved Sister of Mercy Maura McCartan passed away Jan 14 at Mercy Springwell. She was 94 years old and had been a Sister of Mercy for 75 years. Born and raised in Gortaquill, Co. Cavan, Ireland, she entered the Irish Sisters of Mercy in 1944, taking Mary Finbarr as her religious name. She would later return to her birth name, Mary, but in the Gaelic form, Maura. Highly educated in Ireland, she held degrees from University College in Dublin, and Maynooth Seminary for Religious Studies in Belfast. She came to America in 1970, where her vibrant personality and sense of humor enlivened her many and varied ministries which included teaching at the Mount Washington School for Boys in Baltimore. Sister Maura is especially remembered for 34 years of joyful ministry at St. Francis de Sales parish in Salisbury, MD. Survivors include 2 sisters, many nieces and nephews, and other extended family in Ireland. Wake-Sun, Jan 19 at 3PM at Mercy Springwell; Funeral Mass-Mon, Jan 20 at 11AM at the Carmelite Monastery (1318 Dulaney Valley Rd). Contributions honoring Sister Maura may be sent to Sisters of Mercy, 101 Mercy Drive, Belmont NC,28012.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020