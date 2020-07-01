Maureen C. Clifton, 62, passed away on June 29, 2020; loving wife of Charles Clifton for 43yrs; beloved mother of Dr. Charles Clifton; dear sister of Richard E. Costello.



The family will receive friends at the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2 to 5PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Monday, July 6 at 11AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Maureen Clifton's memory to Friends of Baltimore County Dogs, Inc., PO Box 332, Phoenix, MD 21131. A guest book is available at



