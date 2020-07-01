Maureen C. CLIFTON
Maureen C. Clifton, 62, passed away on June 29, 2020; loving wife of Charles Clifton for 43yrs; beloved mother of Dr. Charles Clifton; dear sister of Richard E. Costello.

The family will receive friends at the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2 to 5PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Monday, July 6 at 11AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Maureen Clifton's memory to Friends of Baltimore County Dogs, Inc., PO Box 332, Phoenix, MD 21131. A guest book is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
Chuck & Cory, we are incredibly sorry for your loss. She is resting in the palm of Gods hands. You are in our thoughts and prayers Jean & Ken
Jean & Ken Ross
Family
