Maureen C. Stellino

Maureen Carney Stellino, 77 years, passed away on December 14, 2019 in Collingswood, N.J. She graduated from Ticonderoga High School before earning her bachelor's degree at the College of New Rochelle. She then obtained her master's in library science at Case Western Reserve before beginning her career at a corporate library in Cleveland. After moving to Pittsburgh in 1974, she was a stay-at-home mom raising her two daughters before working at the Mt. Lebanon Public Library. She then moved to Timonium, Md., in 1983 and worked at The Catholic High School in Baltimore before taking a position as the head librarian at Verner, Liipfert, Bernhard, McPherson and Hand in Washington, D.C. Maureen then moved to Jacksonville in 2002 where she worked at a public library in South Mandarin before retiring. She is survived by her husband, Vito; two daughters, Tracy (Brad) Polovick, and Lisa (Ray) Lamboy; two sisters, Peg (Tom) Glisson and Patricia Rhee; four grandchildren, Tyler and Kaleigh Polovick, and Benjamin and Lily Lamboy; and several nieces and nephews. For service information please visit www.carusocare.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
