1/1
Maureen Connelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 11, 2020 Maureen Claire Connelly went to be with the Lord. Maureen was the beloved daughter of Carole Ann Connelly (nee Hughes) and Edward James Connelly, Jr. Maureen was the loving mother of Paul Joseph McEvoy, Daniel Scott McEvoy, Molly Hughes McEvoy and is remembered by their father Scott McEvoy. She is survived by her siblings James Richard Connelly and Kathleen Connelly Knott. Maureen was predeceased by her brother Michael Patrick Connelly and her grandparents James and Wilhelmina Hughes of Baltimore and Edward and Frances Connelly of Philadelphia.

Memorial Service to be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved