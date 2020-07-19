Maureen Connelly

On July 11, 2020 Maureen Claire Connelly went to be with the Lord. Maureen was the beloved daughter of Carole Ann Connelly (nee Hughes) and Edward James Connelly, Jr. Maureen was the loving mother of Paul Joseph McEvoy, Daniel Scott McEvoy, Molly Hughes McEvoy and is remembered by their father Scott McEvoy. She is survived by her siblings James Richard Connelly and Kathleen Connelly Knott. Maureen was predeceased by her brother Michael Patrick Connelly and her grandparents James and Wilhelmina Hughes of Baltimore and Edward and Frances Connelly of Philadelphia.
Memorial Service to be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.