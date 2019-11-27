|
On November 24, 2019, Maureen T. Scherer, 88, of Bel Air, beloved mother of Tom J. Scherer & his wife Tina and Terri E. Reed & her husband Don; dear sister of Margaret Rice, Lawrence McGunnigle, Patrick McGunnigle, Robert McGunnigle, Alfred McGunnigle & the late Charles McGunnigle. and Kathleen Telender. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Family & friends will celebrate Maureen's life with a visitation on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 10:30 – 11:30 A.M. at St Ignatius Historic Catholic Church, 533 E Jarrettsville Rd, Forest Hill, MD 21050. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:30 A.M. Interment will be on Friday at Holy Rood Cemetery in New York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, Maryland 21228. Memory tributes maybe sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019