Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home
1050 York Road
Towson, MD
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
TrinityLife Church
2122 West Joppa Road
Lutherville, MD
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
TrinityLife Church
2122 West Joppa Road
Lutherville, MD
Maurice (Barney) Bailey

Maurice (Barney) Bailey Notice
On March 4, 2020 Maurice (Barney) Bailey beloved husband of Jean Bailey; devoted father of Scott Bailey (Tammy) and Susan Timko (Bernie); loving grandfather of Micah, Lovely, Joshua, Gino and Eliana.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Sunday from 2 to 6 PM and at TrinityLife Church on TUESDAY from 10 to 11 AM when the funeral service will begin. Interment Moreland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Christian Farmers Outreach, P.O. Box 136, Hampstead, MD 21074 or TrinityLife Church, 2122 West Joppa Road, Lutherville, MD 21093
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2020
