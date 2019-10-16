Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Maurice David Bach

Maurice David Bach Notice
Maurice David Bach, retired Lt. Colonel, U.S. Air Force, of Cockeysville, MD, passed away on October 14, 2019 at the age of 95. He is survived by his children, David (Sheryl) Bach and Cynthia Bach (Jim Matthews), brother, Joseph Bach, grandchildren, Nichole (Bill) Ward, Damian (Rachel) Bach, and Joe (Jennifer) Matthews, and three great-grandchildren, Taylor Ward, Henry Bach, and Carson Matthews. Mr. Bach was predeceased by his loving wife, Lucie Bach, siblings, Celia Weisman and Aaron Bach, and parents, Mathilda and Joshua Bach.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, October 17, at 1:30 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation. N Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the or the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
