|
|
On March 16, 2019, Maurice I. "Chic" Paper; beloved husband of Cecile Paper (nee Goldberg); cherished father of Sherman "Bucky" (Karen) Paper, Howard (Robbin) Paper, and the late Stuart Paper; loving brother of the late Joseph Paper and Anne G. Parker; beloved son of the late Ida and William Paper; adored grandfather of Julie (Tony) Warren, Dr. Matthew (Marla) Paper, and David (Wat) Paper; step-grandfather of Elon (Heather), Benjamin (Inna) and Brooks (Ashley) Walter; also survived by six loving great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, March 20, at 9:30 am. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery - Crownsville, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The ARC, 1825 K Street, NW, Suite 1200, Washington, DC 20006. In mourning at North Oaks, in the Club Room, 725 Mt. Wilson Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208, immediately following interment through 5 pm. Shiva continues at North Oaks, in apartment 513, Wednesday from 7 pm until 9 pm, Thursday from 12 pm to 5 pm and 7 pm until 9 pm, and Friday from 12 pm to 5 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 19, 2019