Maurice Mitchell

Maurice Elton Mitchell, 62, was born on April 17, 1958, in Baltimore, Maryland. He transitioned from labor to reward on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Randallstown, MD. Maurice will be remembered as an amazing Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, and Dear Friend. Maurice leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Fern Fayson-Mitchell, and children Treshawnna, Trenee', Denise, Stephanie, Joseph, granddaughter Mekhia, 7 sisters and 1 brother. The Family will receive friends on Monday, June 22, 2020; March Life Tribute Center, Windsor Mill, MD. 10:00 AM

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
