On July 13, 2019 Maurizio Illiano passed away, beloved husband of Jennifer Illiano; devoted father of Sabrina and Justin Illiano; cherished son of Mario and Maria Illiano; dear brother of Luigi Illiano and his wife Rosanna, and Giuseppe Illiano and his wife Daniela; dear son-in-law of Laurence Earp and the late Nancy. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment Moreland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Maurizio's name to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 16, 2019