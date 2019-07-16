Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurizio Illiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurizio Illiano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurizio Illiano Notice
On July 13, 2019 Maurizio Illiano passed away, beloved husband of Jennifer Illiano; devoted father of Sabrina and Justin Illiano; cherished son of Mario and Maria Illiano; dear brother of Luigi Illiano and his wife Rosanna, and Giuseppe Illiano and his wife Daniela; dear son-in-law of Laurence Earp and the late Nancy. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment Moreland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Maurizio's name to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now