On October 2, 2019, Mavis M. Dudeck, 94, of Darlington, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Leon J. Dudeck; devoted mother of the late Sharon Moore & her husband George, Brenda Tucciarella & her late husband Vincent, Gary Dudeck & his wife Candy and the late Timothy Dudeck & his wife Tracy, Infant Darlene and Infant Son; dear sister of the late Opal Pascuzzi, Bruce Burchette, William Burchette and DeSota Burchette; cherished grandmother of Angela, Vincent, Shannon, Dustin, Molly, Emily, Hannah and the late Brandon; loving great-grandmother of Ethan, Collin, Tyler, Luca, Luciana, Jackson, Easton, Corie and Brianna.
Mavis was a Founding and Lifelong member of the Reformation Bible Church in Darlington, MD, formerly the Evangelical Methodist Church.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Mavis' life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 4-7 PM where a funeral service will be held 11 AM Monday, October 7, 2019. Interment Rock Run Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mavis' name may be made to the Reformation Bible Church -1736 Whiteford Rd, Darlington, MD 21034 (410)-457-5101.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2019