Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
Max Feit Notice
Max Feit, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on September 17, 2019 at the age of 86. Max, who served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, is survived by his loving wife of 65-years, Miriam Feit (nee Sonnenschein), children, Dorette Feit (Mark Magit) and Derek (Liba) Feit, siblings, Evelyn (late Dutch) and Miriam (late Raymond) Eberwein, and dear friends, Pat and Ralph Horner. Max was predeceased by his siblings, Rose (Leon) Bondroff, Oscar Feit, Irvin (Renee) Feit and Benny (Shirley) Feit, and parents, Ida and Louis Feit.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, September 20, at 11 am. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 1120 G Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005. In mourning at 16 Stonehenge Circle Unit 8, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Monday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 19, 2019
