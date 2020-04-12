Home

Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1200
More Obituaries for Max Lipine
Max S. Lipine

Max S. Lipine

Max S. Lipine Notice
Max S. Lipine, age 89, of Oak Lawn, IL, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 with his loving family at his side. Max is the loving husband to the late Jerry Lu Lipine; loving father to Kevin (Marge) Lipine, Kendall Lipine, and Steven (Janice) Lipine; proud grandfather to Kevin, Lauren, Daniel, Garret, Mitchell, Jordyn and Zachary; great grandfather to Ryan, London, Lilliana, Emma, and Bailey; cherished brother to Betty Lou (the late Angelo) Spinazzola. He honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Max was a faithful member of St. Linus Catholic Church. He was an adored father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend, and will be missed by many. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
