On March 11, 2019, Maxine Brostrom Sneed (nee Maxine Mae Guertler), daughter of Arthur Guertler and Maxine Evans, passed away in her Catonsville home at the age of 82. She is survived by her loving sisters Karen and Martha Guertler, Susan Gonzalez, her sons Arthur, Robert, Richard and Thomas Brostrom, her 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life at Overhills Mansion at 916 S. Rolling Rd. in Catonsville on Sunday, March 31 at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the in her name.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 19, 2019
