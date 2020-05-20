Maxine Harriet Stebbins passed away on May 15, 2020 at the age of 102. She was a resident of the Charlestown Continuing Care Community in Catonsville, Maryland. She is survived by her two daughters, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Maxine was born in South Dakota and raised in Ottumwa, Iowa. As a young woman she moved to Washington DC and worked for the Census Bureau and Tariff Commission. She met her husband Edward, a long-time resident of Washington DC at the end of WWII, and they were married for over 50 years.



Maxine learned to paint and also began writing, a dream she had as a young woman. She self published a book of poetry and short stories when she was in her nineties. She will be remembered for her kindness, love of family, dry sense of humor, quiet strength and grace.



