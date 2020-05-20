Maxine Stebbins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Harriet Stebbins passed away on May 15, 2020 at the age of 102. She was a resident of the Charlestown Continuing Care Community in Catonsville, Maryland. She is survived by her two daughters, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Maxine was born in South Dakota and raised in Ottumwa, Iowa. As a young woman she moved to Washington DC and worked for the Census Bureau and Tariff Commission. She met her husband Edward, a long-time resident of Washington DC at the end of WWII, and they were married for over 50 years.

Maxine learned to paint and also began writing, a dream she had as a young woman. She self published a book of poetry and short stories when she was in her nineties. She will be remembered for her kindness, love of family, dry sense of humor, quiet strength and grace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved