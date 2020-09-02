Maxine T. Balakier, 70, of Stewartstown, Pa, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Edward A. Balakier and they celebrated 14 years of marriage on Feb. 18th. Born in Baltimore, Maxine was the daughter of the late John William and Monilee (Curtis) Thornton. She worked as a bookkeeper for various companies through the years, including Yorktown Roofing and Siding. She was a graduate of the Patapsco High School, Dundalk.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Gregory Matheny and his wife, Sonya of Laurel, Delaware; and a brother, Terrance Thornton and his wife, Vera of Laytonsville, Maryland. The graveside service is by invitation only, for the family and close friends. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Maxine's memory to: Hospice and Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/
