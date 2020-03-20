|
|
Maxine Toor Solomon, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on March 19, 2020 at the age of 99. She is survived by her children, Marjorie (Bernard) Barrie, and Burton Solomon (Nancy Tuholski); grandchildren, Brian (Danielle) Rubenstein, Steven Rubenstein (Marianne Shaw), Anna (Jasyn) Polowitz, and Matthew Solomon (Catherine Normile); and great-grandchildren, Jared, Jace, Halsey, and Kinsey Rubenstein, and Jack and Nolan Polowitz. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold Solomon; parents, Myer and Theresa Toor; and sister, Caryl Dorfman.
Maxine was a Past President of Miriam Lodge, but she was most proud of the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Maxine got so much joy out of life, even to the very end, and she will be remembered for being thoughtful, warm, and not having a mean bone in her body.
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Miriam Lodge, c/o Jane Davis, 3415 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020