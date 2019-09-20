Home

Maxine Villone


1938 - 2019
Maxine Villone Notice
Maxine Nancy Villone, 81, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was the loving wife of Louis D. Villone.

Born on March 28, 1938, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Margaret (Schaefer) Feingold.

Maxine was employed by the Social Security Administration as an International Advocate. She was an avid golfer who traveled the East Coast to play many courses.

In addtion to her husband, Lou, she is survived by her daughter, Valerie Favazza; five grandchildren, Jade Kimbrough, Nicholas Favazza, Louis and Henry Villone and Madison Favazza; and two beloved cousins, Marvin Gordon and Ronald Gordon.

She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Favazza.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home, in Thurmont. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 20, 2019
