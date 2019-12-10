|
On December 6, 2019, May Elizabeth "Betty" Mercer of Woodbine, beloved wife of the late Robert H. "Pete" Mercer III, devoted mother of Robert "Rob" Mercer IV, Mary Eleanor Mercer Grauel, Patricia A. Mercer-Kalmus (Dan), Gail Shaughney, and Carol Mercer (Bruce Grauel), dear sister of Hanford "Gus" Day (Sarah), and Eleanor Mercer, loving grandmother of Clara Kirby (James), Mark Shaughney (Elizabeth), Jared Mercer, Nathaniel Mercer, and Maureen Grauel, and loving great grandmother of Riley and Edgar Kirby, and Charlotte and Felicity Shaughney; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Lula Renehan, Patience Korb, Ruth Mercer, Robert Day, and Marshall Day.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 13135 Forsythe Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784. Interment in Mt. View Cemetery, Marriottsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church at the address above.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 10, 2019