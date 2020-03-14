|
May E. Hoffmeyer died of natural causes at the age of 94 on March 12, 2020. May was the beloved wife of the late Edwin E. Hoffmeyer and mother to Donald F. Hoffmeyer, the late Wayne D. Hoffmeyer, and the late Elaine J. Holmes, and grandmother of the late Brandy Holmes. She is survived by her son Donald, her daughter-in-law Lisa J. Hoffmeyer, her grandchildren Dmitri A. Hoffmeyer and Tara M. Connelly, and her great grandchild Tatiana F. Connelly. In England she is survived by her sister, Kathleen Larkin, and many loving nieces and nephews.
May was born in Shepherd's Bush, London, England, one of eight children. May walked to work as a teenager during the London blitz. She was a war bride who married a U.S. Navy seaman and moved to the U.S. in 1946.
In the U.S. she was a wife, mother, homemaker, and worked many years as a book binder. She and her husband were "parents" to all of the children in her neighborhood in Pimlico. She later moved to Reisterstown in 1967 and spent the last 11 years of her life in Ellicott City.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020