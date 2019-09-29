|
|
May Parks Matthews Anderson, passed from this life on Sept. 11, 2019. She had been a resident of Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, for the past eight months. She was born in Baltimore, Md., in 1923, to William Perry Parks and Minnie May Eggeling. She left Pennsylvania in 2017 to be near her daughter in Georgia.
Mrs. Anderson is predeceased by her first husband, Thames Matthews; and five sisters, Junetta Parks Wienefeld, Janet Faith Parks, Gail Cecelia Murphy, Glenda Carolyn Parks and Carolyn Parks, who died in childhood.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, June Matthews, and her husband Christopher Stanley, of Green Cove Springs, Fla., and Brunswick, Ga.; her second husband, John Charles Anderson, of Hanover, Pa.; and his son and daughter from his first marriage, Kenneth Anderson and Patricia Fitzgerald; and she is survived by her sweet cat Rosie, who is in her husband John's care. She is also survived by three nephews, and two nieces, Marc William Bacon of Colorado, and Stephen Haddox Sothoron, Jeffrey Parks Sothoron, and Kathy Sothoron Hunter, all of Maryland, and Wendy Sothoron Ubl, of Nevada.
A family memorial service will take place by boat off the eastern shore of the Chesapeake Bay near Chance and Winona, Md., (Deals Island), when the scattering of ashes will be from three sisters, May and her twin sisters, Glenda Parks and Gail Murphy. The ceremony will honor two other sisters whose ashes have already been scattered they are June Parks Wienefeld and Janet Parks. This part of Somerset County is the family's ancestral home. The date is not set yet, but will be either this coming autumn or next spring.
Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019