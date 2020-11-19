Mayer Crockin Liebman, MD, passed away at home on October 18, 2020, at the age of 86 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Shoshanna (nee Lane); sons, Samuel Joseph Jacob (Schmuel) Liebman married to Marnie (nee Saffer), and Benjamin Harris (Binyomin) Liebman married to Malka (nee Eskenazi); his grandchildren, Yehuda, Leah, Eliezer, Miriam, Bassie, Frieda, Avigayil, Naomi, Avrami, and Tzippy; Shoshanna's two daughters, Denise BarAhron in Israel and Donna Burstyn in California; 17 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his dear brother, David Liebman; sister-in-law, Sue Liebman; and niece, Lynn Baklor. He was predeceased by his parents, Frieda and Julius Liebman.



A Virtual Funeral will be held on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to either Maryland Foundation for Psychiatry, 1101 St. Paul Street Suite 305, 21202 or Ahavas Yisroel, 115 E Sudbrook Lane, 21208. The family will be in mourning at 6303 Red Cedar Place, Heather Ridge, Baltimore, MD, 21209 with services daily. Shiva hours Thursday from 6-9 pm, Friday morning, Sunday to Wednesday 10-1pm and 5-8:30 pm. Coronavirus restrictions will be enforced.



