Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Elkton United Methodist Church
219 East Main Street
Elkton, MD
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Elkton United Methodist Church
219 East Main Street
Elkton, MD
1937 - 2019
Maynard Shaw Notice
Maynard Gilbert Shaw, age 82, passed away on Thursday, September 26,2019. He was born in Maine on September 20, 1937 to the late Donald Shaw and Jessie Shaw.

Maynard was a proud U.S Army service member. He worked at APG as a Boiler Plant Operator and enjoyed his early retirement from APG in 1996. Maynard was a member of the Elkton United Methodist Church. During his free time, he loved photographing nature, especially birds, and was an accomplished craftsman in woodworking. Maynard enjoyed spending his weekends with his wife and friends' yard sailing. He loved Nascar and found great joy in spending time with his beloved cats.

Maynard is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Mary Lou Shaw; two children: Randall Shaw and Wendi Townsley; three step-children: Cheryl Hopkins and her husband, Chris; Cynthia L. Conrad and her companion, Mark; and Sandra Slagle and her companion, Thomas; thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; brother, John Shaw; sister, Carol Shaw; many friends and extended family members; and his dear friend, Calvin.

A celebration of Maynard's life will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where friends and family may begin visiting at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Gilpin Manor. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 5 to Oct. 4, 2019
