Connie Louise McKibbin of Timonium Maryland passed away of natural causes in her home in Mays Chapel North on June 16th, 2020 at the age of 94. Connie was the loving wife of Robert C. McKibbin (1925-2012) and was the caring matriarch of a family that includes her children Bruce, David, Ginny and Jay (Melanie), grandchildren Julia (Tom), Ryan (Megan), Matthew, Sean, Ian and Trevor, and great-granddaughters Maya and Sadie. She created and maintained wonderful relationships with her daughter-in-laws Marge (Bruce), Beth (David) and Melanie (Jay).



Connie was born in Philadelphia in 1925 to Grant and Helene Hambleton and grew up in the State Street area where her father had a real estate business. Her elder brother, Gifford (1922 – 2011) was a Marine before starting a career in real estate and banking and marrying Dorothy Imschweiler (1927-2011) in 1949.



Connie met her husband Robert at Upper Darby High School and married in 1946. They remained active as Upper Darby Alumni until Bob's death in 2012. Connie earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration at Drexel University in 1945, where she graduated at the top of her class.



Bob's job with 3M moved the couple from Philadelphia to Baltimore in 1948, and their house on Purlington Road in Timonium served as the center of family events for 58 years, for which Connie was always a wonderful cook and host.



She loved the beach, especially NJ beaches including Cape May, Avalon and Ocean City, where her mother Helena lived in the 1970's. She endured the crippling effects of Rheumatoid Arthritis to live an active lifestyle that included yearly vacations to Avalon NJ, Phoenix AZ and Marco Island FL, where she and Bob made many friends.



She also enjoyed playing cards, both in women's bridge clubs and with Bob as a partner in bridge parties with friends. Connie always had a few beautiful gardens in the summer full of flowering plants and vegetables.



Connie was an active member of Havenwood Presbyterian Church and a volunteer at the Presbyterian Home in Towson MD.



Connie will be remembered most for her warmth, kindness, smile, positive attitude, selflessness, concern for others and mental toughness. She made many lifelong friends and had a positive impact on all she met.



Burial services will be private at Memorial Gardens in Timonium. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Maryland Food Bank or American Red Cross.



