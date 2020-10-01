1/1
Meg Friedman
Marjorie "Meg" Diane Friedman, 73, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Norman Ringel, daughter of the late Sylvia Kasman and Harry Friedman. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tracy Ringel, son-in-law Brenden Cole, sheepdog, Farley and many family and friends. Proud sheepdog owner of the late Moonshadow, Ashley, Bubbles and Sassy.

Meg was born in Manhattan, NY, and studied at NYU. She relocated to Columbia, MD in the 70's and was introduced to husband, Norm at Grassroots, through beloved sheepdog, Moonshadow. She treasured her work as a Preschool Teacher, spending time with her daughter, eating real New York bagels and Ben & Jerry's, Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice cream. Nicknamed Marathon Meg by her friends in the Howard County Striders, she completed a total of five marathons and took pleasure in lifting weights, swimming, yoga and tai chi. Meg enjoyed collecting memorabilia of her favorite animals: pandas and sheepdogs, doing crossword puzzles, watching fireworks with her husband, and traveling around the world, including annual family trips to Bethany Beach, DE. She will be greatly missed by those that knew her.

A private memorial service will be held and streamed on October 11, 2020.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
