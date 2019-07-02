Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Megan R. Moritz Notice
On June 27, 2019, Megan Rebekah Moritz, cherished daughter of Brett Moritz and his wife Denise, and Cynthia Jeffris Moritz; dear sister of Matthew Moritz and his wife Leah, and their children Logan and Gabrielle, Melissa Marsden and her husband Michael, Bryce Moritz, Dylan Moritz, and Brock Moritz. Also survived by her beloved dog Chance.

Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barcs (www.barcs.org), or Epilepsy Foundation (www.epilepsy .com).
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 2 to July 3, 2019
