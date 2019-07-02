|
On June 27, 2019, Megan Rebekah Moritz, cherished daughter of Brett Moritz and his wife Denise, and Cynthia Jeffris Moritz; dear sister of Matthew Moritz and his wife Leah, and their children Logan and Gabrielle, Melissa Marsden and her husband Michael, Bryce Moritz, Dylan Moritz, and Brock Moritz. Also survived by her beloved dog Chance.
Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barcs (www.barcs.org), or Epilepsy Foundation (www.epilepsy .com).
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 2 to July 3, 2019