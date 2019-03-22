|
|
On March 20, 2019; Meghan Marie Miller; 32, of Forest Hill, Maryland; beloved wife of Robert R. Miller; devoted mother of Hunter and Teagan Miller; loving daughter of James and Maureen Sayre; dear sister of Jimmy Sayre and his wife Nicole, Heather Schafer and her husband Jared; granddaughter of Dorothea Cambridge; aunt of Kennedy; daughter in law of George and Ginny Miller; also survived by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, other loving family members and friends.Family and friends will honor Meghan's life with a receiving of friends at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services-Monkton, 16924 York Road on Friday from 7-9 pm and Saturday from 10-12 noon, with a memorial service to follow at St. James Church (Monkton), 3100 Monkton Road at 1:00pm. Inurnment: St. James Church (Monkton) Cemetery. A receiving of friends will also be celebrated at William Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA. 18360 on Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2019