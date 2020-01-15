Home

Melanie Anne Romagnoli

Melanie Anne Romagnoli Notice
On January 11, 2020, Melanie "Melonie" Anne Romagnoli; beloved wife of Rick Romagnoli; devoted mother of Tara Clancy and husband Michael and Anthony Romagnoli and fiancé Brenda Rojas; loving grandmother of Michael P. Clancy and Kate Clancy; dear sister of Wade Hilgartner and wife Carol, Kurt Hilgartner and the late Bruce Hilgartner. Also survived by her friends at Crafty Mommas.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Notifications to family and friends will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN 38105. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
