Melba Jeanne (Tetidrick) Lyons, age 84, of Bel Air, MD died peacefully on February 25, 2019. Melba was born on January 30, 1935 in Plattsmouth, NB. She attended high school in Germany, where her father was stationed while in the Army. She graduated from Kansas State University where she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. By the early 1960s she moved to Baltimore, MD, to work for the Social Security Administration as a Civil Servant until retirement in 1986. Melba enjoyed traveling, antiquing, and gardening, eventually opening an antique shop in Havre de Grace, MD. She loved boating, sports cars, antiques, and stray animals. Always the gracious hostess, her annual Christmas and summer pool parties were greatly anticipated. Melba will be dearly remembered as a loyal and devoted friend to so many, never asking for anything but "just a smile and a kind word". Melba is predeceased by her mother Melba Yvonne (Elliott) Tetidrick (1992) and father James Howard Tetidrick (1976). Her cousins and dear friends, among them, Grace and Bill Phillips, Karin Valle-Cavero and the late Linda Riedlbauer; her godsons, Billy Phillips, Patrick Baker and Christopher Baker; Nicholas Baker, Jim Baker, Bill Appel and Jim Johnston; and especially her "girls" Karin (Riedlbauer) Appel, Heidi Riedlbauer, Nikki (Phillips) Waters, and Patricia (Patita) Baker are blessed to have been a part of her life. A Farewell Church Service will be held on March 10, 2019, 10 am, at Grace English Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lutherville, MD. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Best Friends Animal Society. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary